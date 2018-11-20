OsmiumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,710.00 (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. OsmiumCoin has a market capitalization of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OsmiumCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00747473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001372 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin (OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OsmiumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OsmiumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.