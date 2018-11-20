Pabyosi Coin (Special) (PCS) Trading 48.7% Lower This Week

Pabyosi Coin (Special) (CURRENCY:PCS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Pabyosi Coin (Special) coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. Pabyosi Coin (Special) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $20,954.00 worth of Pabyosi Coin (Special) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pabyosi Coin (Special) has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.02373389 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007938 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001578 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001349 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Pabyosi Coin (Special)

PCS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2016. Pabyosi Coin (Special)’s total supply is 30,993,751,760 coins. The official website for Pabyosi Coin (Special) is pcsblockchain.com.

Pabyosi Coin (Special) Coin Trading

Pabyosi Coin (Special) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pabyosi Coin (Special) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pabyosi Coin (Special) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pabyosi Coin (Special) using one of the exchanges listed above.

