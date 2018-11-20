Pan American Silver (PAAS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $12.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.26 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

