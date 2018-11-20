Pareto Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,501.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pareto Network token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $561,349.00 and $4,501.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00129033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00203691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.09289543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Pareto Network was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,537,975 tokens. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pareto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

