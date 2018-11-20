Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $214,250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after purchasing an additional 548,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,693.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 495,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 417,839 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cowen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.72.

Shares of PH stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

