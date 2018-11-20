PAWS Fund (PAWS) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00020898 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $718.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00128517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00198860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.09387477 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009468 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 507,534 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.