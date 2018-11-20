Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paylocity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Paylocity by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $600,744.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares in the company, valued at $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,114 shares of company stock worth $10,084,295. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

