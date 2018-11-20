PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $940.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

