Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2478 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

PEB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

