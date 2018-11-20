Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for NWF Group (NWF)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of NWF Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Monday. NWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

In related news, insider David Stewart Downie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,656.21).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and distribution business that delivers feed, food, and fuel in the United Kingdom. The company's Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feed and other agricultural products. Its Food segment is involved in warehousing and distributing ambient grocery and other products to supermarket and other retail distribution centers.

