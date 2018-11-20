Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$46.00.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.46.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL opened at C$44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.60 and a 1-year high of C$47.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.65%.

In related news, insider Cameron Goldade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$51,920.00. Also, Director Bruce D. Rubin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$136,120.00. Insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $167,320 in the last ninety days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.