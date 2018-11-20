Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Director Purchases $21,380.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $21,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,145. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $473,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 196.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

