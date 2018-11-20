Pennant Investors LP Buys New Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,440,000. NRG Energy comprises 8.4% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pennant Investors LP owned approximately 0.21% of NRG Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 313.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,543,962.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,343.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

