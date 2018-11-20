PG&E (PCG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PG&E from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded PG&E from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.07.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $55.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 267,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in PG&E by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.