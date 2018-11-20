Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Copart by 29.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Copart by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

