Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3,177.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $8,311,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ON. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $1,027,651. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

