Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,061,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,943,000 after purchasing an additional 484,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 296,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 365,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,820 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

