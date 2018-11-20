Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $499,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,568,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,858,000 after buying an additional 1,840,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 1,622,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271,147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,264,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,321,000 after buying an additional 1,263,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 977,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after buying an additional 600,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 357,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 269,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

