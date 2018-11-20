Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/pinnacle-wealth-management-advisory-group-llc-trims-position-in-invesco-variable-rate-preferred-etf-vrp.html.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.