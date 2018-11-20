Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.81.

PXD opened at $157.18 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

