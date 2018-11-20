Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OAS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.22. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $111,635,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,937 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,459,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $15,503,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.