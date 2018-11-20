Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,444.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $449,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $322,306.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.