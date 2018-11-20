Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (PTG) Director Wade Dawe Purchases 106,250 Shares of Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Director Wade Dawe bought 106,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$114,750.00.

TSE PTG opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,426.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.46.

Get Pivot Technology Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pivot Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -78.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/pivot-technology-solutions-inc-ptg-director-wade-dawe-purchases-106250-shares-of-stock.html.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.