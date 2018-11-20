Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

PLYA opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $482,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

