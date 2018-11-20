PLDT (PHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE PHI traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PLDT has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 304.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 255.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

