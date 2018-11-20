Headlines about Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) have trended very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Plutus Powergen earned a media sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON PPG traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 4,078,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Plutus Powergen has a twelve month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.67 ($0.03).

Get Plutus Powergen alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Plutus Powergen (PPG) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 3.50” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/plutus-powergen-ppg-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-3-50.html.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile

Plutus PowerGen plc, through its subsidiary, Plutus Energy Limited, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. It sells its power to national energy suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Powergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Powergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.