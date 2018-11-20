PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.95% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $227,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 926.6% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

