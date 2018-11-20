PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $161.29 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Kimberly Clark worth $161,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $135,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

