PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.08% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $49,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of PNC opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-shares-bought-by-axa.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.