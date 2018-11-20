Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ferro Co. (FOE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferro by 7.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ferro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ferro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ferro by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOE. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE FOE opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.74 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

