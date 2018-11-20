Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $38.68 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,812 shares during the period. The Western Union accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The Western Union worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

In related news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

