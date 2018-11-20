Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the quarter. Praxair comprises 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $47,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxair by 389.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxair by 439.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Praxair by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Praxair alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.82.

Shares of NYSE PX opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $169.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/polaris-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-praxair-inc-px.html.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.