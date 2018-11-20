Pool Co. (POOL) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 127.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,632 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 17.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $119.14 and a 12 month high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. Pool’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $1,641,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,725,737.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,766 shares of company stock worth $5,012,367. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

