PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (PGF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

About PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

