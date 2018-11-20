PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.26. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,295,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,810 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,802,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,113,000 after acquiring an additional 673,202 shares during the period.

PRAH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. 410,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

