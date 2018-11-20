Precision Drilling (PDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $725.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $3,062,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,109,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 730,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

