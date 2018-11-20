Prime People Plc (PRP) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PRP opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Prime People has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Prime People (LON:PRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 12.60 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Prime People Company Profile

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

