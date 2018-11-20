Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,855 Shares of TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of TIER REIT worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIER REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TIER REIT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIER REIT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIER REIT by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TIER REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of TIER opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. TIER REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

