Private Capital Group LLC Buys 2,191 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 192.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 232.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 71.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,452 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $121,797,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5,457.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,962 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

