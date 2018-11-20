Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Achieves $567,569.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $567,569.00 and approximately $88,624.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007132 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00020948 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00221119 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001161 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.