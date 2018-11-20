Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 63,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

