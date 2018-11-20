Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 105,033 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.00% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $44,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,409,000 after acquiring an additional 93,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of -0.02. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $40.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

In other news, CIO James Lee Iker sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $894,840.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

