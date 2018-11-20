Prudential Financial Inc. Has $47.89 Million Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595,377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $47,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 619,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 258,024 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 572,782 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNH stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

