Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $49,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

