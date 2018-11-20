PTC Inc (PTC) CFO Sells $3,975,010.56 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $3,975,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Andrew Miller sold 21,856 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $1,922,672.32.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 22,755.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 757,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 719,478 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $67,294,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $67,055,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 507.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 503,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

