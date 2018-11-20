PTC Inc (PTC) Insider James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $1,319,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 718,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,241,457.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

