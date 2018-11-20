PTC (PTC) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) dropped 5.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.92 and last traded at $82.66. Approximately 1,672,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,059,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

Specifically, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $25,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $3,975,010.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

