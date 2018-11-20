Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

PEG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,337,897.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,942 shares of company stock worth $8,272,885. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

