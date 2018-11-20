Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 169.70 ($2.22), with a volume of 399898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.31).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Purplebricks Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purplebricks Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447 ($5.84).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Purplebricks Group (PURP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $160.50” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/purplebricks-group-purp-sets-new-52-week-low-at-160-50.html.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

