Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Puxin in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puxin in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Puxin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Puxin in the second quarter worth approximately $13,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Puxin by 3,473.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 831,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Puxin (NEW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.06” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/puxin-new-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-5-06.html.

About Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.